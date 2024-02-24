 Will make all possible efforts to unite farmer unions: Charuni - Hindustan Times
Will make all possible efforts to unite farmer unions: Charuni

Will make all possible efforts to unite farmer unions: Charuni

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Feb 24, 2024 09:14 AM IST

Charuni, who has not been part of the SKM since his expulsion during the 2020 agitation, was also not taken along by the SKM (Non-Political) group for the ongoing protests. This comes at a time when the organisers of the protests have called for a two-day halt after the death of a young farmer at the Datta Singhwala-Khanauri border.

After chairing a core committee meeting in Kurukshetra on Friday, Haryana farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni said that it was decided that he will lead a panel to converse with the two groups of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) to come together on one stage for a united fight.

After chairing a core committee meeting in Kurukshetra on Friday, Haryana farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni said that it was decided that he will lead a panel to converse with the two groups of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) to come together on one stage for a united fight.
After chairing a core committee meeting in Kurukshetra on Friday, Haryana farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni said that it was decided that he will lead a panel to converse with the two groups of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) to come together on one stage for a united fight. (ANI File Photo)

Charuni, who has not been part of the SKM since his expulsion during the 2020 agitation, was also not taken along by the SKM (Non-Political) group for the ongoing protests.

This comes at a time when the organisers of the protests have called for a two-day halt after the death of a young farmer at the Datta Singhwala-Khanauri border.

Both the SKMs have convened their separate meetings to push for their pending demands.

Charuni said that both the groups protesting separately send a wrong message to an ordinary farmer and government is not taking their demand seriously.

“We will request them to nominate three members each and protest unitedly. We are ready to work as the junior-most partner and accept every call by them. This will give a new direction and strength to the protests,” the farmer leader said.

He also criticised police action against farmers and villagers of Kheri Chopta village in Hisar, who were trying to reach Khanauri border to join the protests.

