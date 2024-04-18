Will make Chandigarh a sports, yoga hub, says BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon

Sanjay Tandon, BJP’s Chandigarh candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, on Wednesday promised the city will be made a sports hub in the region. Sanjay Tandon also attended a “Yog Sabha” at Yoga Bhawan in Sector 30, Chandigarh. (HT File Photo)

He was speaking at the prize distribution and closing ceremony of the First Mahatma Hansraj Men Seniors T20 tournament held at Baba Balak Nath Cricket Stadium in Kaimbwala.

Sharing his vision for sports development in the city, Tandon said, “The BJP has always prioritised the growth of sports and with the UT sports policy introduced last November, we are seeing the fruits of our labour. The city’s youth now have a platform to showcase their talent, and coaches are being recognised and incentivised for their hard work.”

Later in the day, he also attended a “Yog Sabha” at Yoga Bhawan in Sector 30, organised on the occasion of the birth anniversary of yoga guru Yogeshwar Mahaprabhu Ram Lal, where he shared the transformative power of yoga through personal anecdotes.

Holding a meeting with district, mandal and morcha-level office-bearers, organised by local party president Jatinder Pal Malhotra at the party office in Sector 33, Tandon asked party workers to remain alert to ensure that no opposition party made a dent in the BJP’s vote share.

Encouraging them, he acknowledged the office-bearers’ efforts in taking the party’s campaign forward.