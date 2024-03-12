Will make Punjab debt-free, progressive state, says CM Bhagwant Mann Sarkar Vyapar Milni

Chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday said that the state government was making strenuous efforts to make Punjab a debt-free; progressive; and prosperous state. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann addresses the 'Sarkar-Vyapar' Milni in Patiala on Monday. (ANI)

Addressing the gathering, during ‘Sarkar Vyapar Milni’, here today, the chief minister claimed that the state had inherited the debt, due to the ‘misdeeds’ of the previous governments.

However, he said that his government would make all-out efforts to bail out the state from these crises. “The budget of two years had already reflected good things unfolding in the state in terms of enhanced revenue collection. This tempo would continue in the coming days too,” the CM said.

The CM claimed that it was the first time that Punjab was witnessing these types of functions such as Vyapar Milni and traders have become an integral part of decision-making to put the state in a path of higher trajectory of growth.

Mann said that during the previous regimes, leaders looted the masses.

“Now the government was that of common people in the state that was giving chance to every individual to succeed in life. Today new schools and hospitals are coming up, free power is given to 90% of households, and more than 43,000 government jobs are given,” Mann said.

He said that these leaders had befooled the people for long but now people are not getting swayed by their misleading propaganda.

People of the state ousted political parties that used to “play musical chairs of power to loot” them every five years, said Mann.

Meanwhile, the CM said that the electric bus service launched in Patiala city would go a long way in ushering in a new era of progress and prosperity in the city.

Commending the Punjab government for fostering an environment conducive to investors and industry, the industrialists, said that the initiative proved to be a boon for them as it facilitated a direct connection with the government.