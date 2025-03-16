Menu Explore
Will not allow the bad days to return: Altaf Thakur

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Mar 16, 2025 06:28 AM IST

Senior BJP leader and party spokesperson in Jammu and Kashmir Altaf Thakur has sounded an alarm over renewed attempts to radicalise the youth in the Valley, cautioning that certain forces are trying to push the region back into turmoil.

Senior BJP leader and party spokesperson in Jammu and Kashmir Altaf Thakur has sounded an alarm over renewed attempts to radicalise the youth in the Valley, cautioning that certain forces are trying to push the region back into turmoil.

Congress spokesperson Altaf Thakur (File)

In a statement, Thakur praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah for their concerted efforts in bringing peace and stability to Jammu and Kashmir. However, he warned that “some people, acting at the behest of Pakistan”, are attempting to mislead young minds and disrupt the peaceful atmosphere that has been restored over the past few years.

“We will not allow the bad days to return. Peace in Kashmir has been achieved after years of hard work, and no force will be allowed to derail it,” Thakur asserted.

Thakur appealed to home minister Amit Shah, urging him to take strict and decisive action against those involved in radicalising Kashmiri youth. He emphasised the need for a zero-tolerance approach toward such elements, stressing that their activities must be curbed before they gain momentum.

“These disruptive forces must be dealt with firmly. The government should intensify its crackdown on individuals and groups spreading radical ideologies and misleading the youth into destructive paths,” he said.

