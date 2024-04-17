 Will not let BJP distract us from Himachal’s real issues, says Vikramaditya Singh - Hindustan Times
Will not let BJP distract us from Himachal’s real issues, says Vikramaditya Singh

ByGaurav Bisht, Shimla
Apr 17, 2024 06:36 AM IST

Congress’ Vikramaditya Singh said he would campaign with positivity and will tour all the regions of Himachal

Three days after the Congress tasked him to take on actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat, public works minister (PWD) Vikramaditya Singh said he was unafraid of any challenges.

Congress Lok Sabha candidate from Himachal’s Mandi, Vikramaditya Singh. (HT File)
“Whatever responsibility I get, I always fight my battles on the front foot with strength and vigour. This time too we will go in with a complete strategy. I am thankful to the people of Mandi, who always supported the Congress party and my family too. My late father remained a Lok Sabha member from Mandi thrice. Similarly, my mother Pratibha Singh was a three-time MP,” he said, highlighting his family’s connection with the constituency.

The leader said he would campaign with positivity, adding, “I will tour all the regions of Mandi, whether Kullu, Kinnaur, Bharmour, Lahaul and Spiti or Rampur.”

“Mandi will be under the national media’s glare. We will not let the election be glamorised. Who says what, who replies, all those things are separate, but the election will be fought on state issues,” he said.

Vikramaditya said language used in elections, what people eat and other such issues have been overanalysed by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Vishwa Hindu Parishad, who, he said, consider themselves the protectors of the Hindu religion.

“My family has a long tie with them,” he said, adding that VHP and RSS had lauded his father in 2007 for bringing the anti-conversion law into the state.

Singh questioned Ranuat’s contribution during the monsoon disaster that hit the state last year, saying, “Regrettably, the Mandi parliamentary segment suffered the most in the calamity we worked 24x7 for restoration and to provide relief to affected families.”

Attacking former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur over making remarks on the Congress’ functioning and him contesting the Lok Sabha polls despite being a member of the state assembly, he said, “He should not get disturbed over what is happening here… I had never applied for a ticket. I was happy serving the people of my Shimla rural constituency. I have served the people of the state and am fulfilling my responsibilities as the public works minister.”

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Gaurav Bisht

    Gaurav Bisht heads Hindustan Times’ Himachal bureau. He covers politics in the hill state and other issues concerning the masses.

