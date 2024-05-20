Will not spare those who looted Punjab’s money, says CM Mann

Faridkot : Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday said no one can accuse him of corruption of even a single rupee. “I have not come into politics to earn money as SAD chief Sukhbir Badal who is only interested in power and wealth accumulation,” the CM said during an election rally on Sunday. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday said no one can accuse him of corruption of even a single rupee. “I have not come into politics to earn money as SAD chief Sukhbir Badal who is only interested in power and wealth accumulation,” the CM said during an election rally on Sunday.

Mann, who campaigned for Faridkot Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate and Punjabi actor Karamjit Anmol in Jaitu and Moga, appealed to the people to make his dearest friend win from the constituency.

“No one can accuse me of corruption. I have not come into politics to earn money. But I will not spare those who have looted Punjab’s money. I do not want any share in your business, I just want to share the pain and suffering of three-crore Punjabis,” he said.

In a direct attack on Sukhbir, the CM said his Sukhvilas resort was built with the “blood of Punjabis”. “He looted Punjab and ruined our young generations and built Sukhvilas for himself,” Mann said, adding he will free that land from the Badal family and convert it into a school.

“This will be the first school in the country with a pool in every class,” he said.

About his relationship with Karamjit Anmol, Mann said: “Karamjit is my younger brother and childhood friend. We studied together. We grew in our artistic careers together. In the early days of our career, we both used to perform plays together in schools, which gave us encouragement and also some money. He said that Karamjit has come from a poor family and has reached such heights with his hard work and dedication. Make him win, he understands your pain and will raise your problems in Parliament,” the CM said.

“We do not ask for votes in the name of caste and religion. We are asking for votes in the name of the work done by our government in the last two years. We have given government jobs to 43,000 youth in the last two years. Made electricity bills free for 90% of the houses. Opened 830 mohalla clinics and built Schools of Eminence. At the same time, farmers were given sufficient electricity for farming during the day and canal water was supplied to 59% of the fields. This time too, farmers will not need to buy diesel for generators,” he said

Clearing the air on the door-to-door ration scheme of the Punjab government, he said there are rumours that only flour will be available. “This is absolutely wrong. People have both the options. They can take flour or wheat,” he said.

Addressing the people, AAP candidate Karamjit Anmol said: “I assure you that I will work for the people of Faridkot in the same way as the CM is working for the people of the state.”