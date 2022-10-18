Will probe corruption under BJP regime if voted to power: Sukhu

Shimla Himachal Pradesh Congress campaign committee president Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said if voted to power, the Congress government will launch a probe into corruption under the BJP government.

Sukhu, who was at the Congress state headquarters in Shimla for the All India Congress Committee (AICC) president election, demanded that chief minister Jai Ram Thakur clarify why former state BJP president Rajeev Bindal was removed from his post. “Several BJP ministers and leaders are corrupt. If voted to power, the Congress government will launch a probe and the guilty will be put behind bars,” he said, adding that the party was in the process of levelling charges against the BJP government, which will be made public before the elections.

On certain Congress office-bearers and youth leaders raising the banner of revolt after being denied tickets, Sukhu said, “The Youth Congress should practice discipline. If they want to revolt, they can, the Congress is not afraid.”

His remark came after former two-term Chopal MLA Subhash Chand Manglate blamed AICC’s Himachal in-charge Rajeev Shukla for denying him a ticket. Manglet reportedly lost to state Congress organising secretary Rajneesh Kimta.

Youth Congress’ state president Nigam Bhandari, working president Yadopati Thakur and general secretary Surjeet Bharmouri have also threatened to quit. Bhandari is seeking a ticket from Kinnaur, Thakur from Sarkaghat and Bharmouri from Bharmour constituency.

“As far as Manglate is concerned, aspirants should understand that only one person can be allotted a ticket from a constituency. If there are 12 aspirants for one seat, obliviously 11 will revolt. Such things happen during elections,” Sukhu said.

On the elections for AICC president, Sukhu said Congress was the only political party in the country that had “internal democracy” and whose leadership is elected with transparency. Taking a veiled dig at the BJP, he said, “The party, which claims to be the biggest party, has no internal democracy. If there is no internal democracy, dictatorship starts, and it has already started,” he said.

Taking a jibe at chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, he said, “Had the CM and his government worked as per the expectation of the people, they would not have brought top BJP leadership to the state, including the PM and home minister.”