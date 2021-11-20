Will replicate Bhaini Sahib sports model across Punjab: CM Channi

With the Punjab assembly polls in the offing, chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi visited Bhaini Sahib, where the Namdhari sect hold considerable sway, in Ludhiana on Saturday.

Reiterating his government’s commitment to provide state-of-the-art infrastructure to sportspersons, the Punjab chief minister said he will replicate the cost-effective Bhaini Sahib model at block and district levels across the state. “Such model sports grounds would allow players to excel in world-class tournaments such as the Olympics. Officials will soon chalk out a blueprint for developing such AstroTurfs and football grounds in consultation with the management of Bhaini Sahib so that the players can practice in a professional manner as per world standards. There will be no dearth of funds for this purpose.”

“The day is not far when Punjab will send the highest number of players for prestigious world-level sports events,” he said.

During his maiden visit, Channi met Namdhari sect head Uday Singh, former PPCC chief HS Hanspal and other prominent members of the Namdhari sect. The votes of the Namdhari sect will be crucial in the Sahnewal and Samrala assembly constituencies.

The CM was accompanied by Samrala MLA Amrik Singh Dhillon, Sultanpur Lodhi MLA Navtej Singh Cheema, MLA Gill and Punjab State Warehouse Corporation chief Kuldeep Singh Vaid.

Satguru Uday Singh, who is also head of the Task Force of the ₹650-crore Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project, discussed the project with Charanjit Singh Channi, who assured him of the state’s support.

Among those present on the occasion were senior Congress leaders Satwinder Kaur Bitti, Vikram Singh Bajwa (both ticket aspirants from Sahnewal constituency), deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma, commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, additional principal secretary to the CM Jitendra Jorwal, and sub-divisional magistrate Vineet Kumar among others.

In November 2017, then chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh had also visited Bhaini Sahib.