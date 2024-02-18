Will resolve farmers’ issues through dialogue: Shah to NRI Dhaliwal

Amidst farmers’ protest and backdoor negotiations of possible tie up of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), NRI Darshan Singh Dhaliwal along with his brother and senior SAD leader Surjit Singh Rakhra met Union home minister Amit Shah. Union home minister Amit Shah, NRI Darshan Singh Dhaliwal, Surjit Singh Rakhra and Charanjit Singh Rakhra during a meet. (HT photo)

Shah, who met the Dhaliwal brothers at his residence, discussed in length the politics and farmers’ issue with them. SAD leader Surjit Singh Rakhra and his younger brother Charanjit Singh Rakhra were also present in the meeting.

Darshan Singh, who was earlier close to various SAD leaders, including Badals, has developed good relations with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP top brass. During the last farmers’ protest, he was sent back from Delhi airport as his family was supporting the stir. However, later, their ties improved after Darshan Singh organised two BJP events in the US; and was last year awarded the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman.

“I can’t disclose the entire dialogue, but we had a fruitful discussion on problems and issues faced by Punjab and also on farmers’ agitation. Union minister Shah said the NDA is committed to resolve the woes of farmers and a solution to the farmers’ protest will be reached through a dialogue,” said Darshan Singh.

According to sources, they also discussed the political scenario and the possibilities of SAD-BJP tie up. The SAD-BJP is in negotiations over tie-up, but BJP is not keen for alliance particularly as being a smaller partner in coalition.