Will review measures taken post-2014 floods: Omar

J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said that he needs to review what steps have been taken after 2014 floods to safeguard the city and where has the money for floods utilised. J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said that he needs to review what steps have been taken after 2014 floods to safeguard the city and where has the money for floods utilised. (ANI)

Omar said that due to improvement in weather, the flood threat has been averted. “In Kashmir as well as in Jammu lot of rains took place and flood waters have started receding. Almighty saved us this time… In Jammu it happens fast while in Kashmir it takes some time for the water to recede,” he told reporters on the sidelines of a function in Srinagar.

He said that had it rained more, we would have faced a situation like 2014.

“I will sit with officials and review what steps were taken after the 2014 floods and where money for floods have been utilised. And has the carrying capacity of Jehlum and flood channel been increased. In 2014, after six and seven days of rain the city got submerged and here the situation was bad only after two days of rains. God has saved us,” he said.