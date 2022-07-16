Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Will seek white paper from Khattar government on corruption, scams, says Abhay Chautala
Will seek white paper from Khattar government on corruption, scams, says Abhay Chautala

Abhay Chautala said the INLD has launched one booth, ten youth programme and party workers will be issued directions about this special campaign which will also help to strengthen the party’s base in both rural and urban areas
indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Chautala said he will write to the chief minister over scams and corruption cases reported in the state and seek a white paper on the action taken by the government. (HT File)
Published on Jul 16, 2022 02:15 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party-Jannayak Janta Party dispensation of failure to rein in corruption, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Chautala said he will write to the chief minister over scams and corruption cases reported in the state and seek a white paper on the action taken by the government.

“I will also seek the chief minister’s response on what action has been taken on incidents of scams reported in the state during his stint,” he said.

“It’s time to expose this government. We will reach out to every village and city to tell people about the corruption and wrongdoings of this government, ” said Abhay said after a meeting with party workers here.

He said the INLD has launched one booth, ten youth programme and party workers will be issued directions about this special campaign which will also help to strengthen the party’s base in both rural and urban areas.

Replying a question, he accused his elder brother and JJP leader Ajay Singh Chautala of betraying his father and former chief minister OP Chautala. “Ajay Chautala stabbed OP Chautala in the back. But Ajay will also get the same treatment from his son Dushyant Chautala,” he added.

He also took a jibe at a training camp of BJP saying it just focused on how to loot public money during the remaining two and half years. The INLD’s only MLA blamed the state government for the increasing incidents of organised crime incidents. He, however, praised Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath for putting a check on criminal activities there.

On his allegation of horse-trading in the recently concluded Rajya Sabha elections, Chautala said, “I am waiting for the right time and I will expose the MLAs involved in horse-trading during the next session of the state assembly.”

