Will seek white paper from Khattar government on corruption, scams, says Abhay Chautala
Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party-Jannayak Janta Party dispensation of failure to rein in corruption, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Chautala said he will write to the chief minister over scams and corruption cases reported in the state and seek a white paper on the action taken by the government.
“I will also seek the chief minister’s response on what action has been taken on incidents of scams reported in the state during his stint,” he said.
“It’s time to expose this government. We will reach out to every village and city to tell people about the corruption and wrongdoings of this government, ” said Abhay said after a meeting with party workers here.
He said the INLD has launched one booth, ten youth programme and party workers will be issued directions about this special campaign which will also help to strengthen the party’s base in both rural and urban areas.
Replying a question, he accused his elder brother and JJP leader Ajay Singh Chautala of betraying his father and former chief minister OP Chautala. “Ajay Chautala stabbed OP Chautala in the back. But Ajay will also get the same treatment from his son Dushyant Chautala,” he added.
He also took a jibe at a training camp of BJP saying it just focused on how to loot public money during the remaining two and half years. The INLD’s only MLA blamed the state government for the increasing incidents of organised crime incidents. He, however, praised Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath for putting a check on criminal activities there.
On his allegation of horse-trading in the recently concluded Rajya Sabha elections, Chautala said, “I am waiting for the right time and I will expose the MLAs involved in horse-trading during the next session of the state assembly.”
HCS prelim exam on July 24: 1.48 lakh candidates set to appear
About 1.48 lakh candidates will appear for the preliminary exam of Haryana Civil Services and allied services at 524 centres across 10 districts on July 24. The exam will be held in two shifts. The general studies paper will be held from 10 am to 12 noon while the CSAT paper will be from 3 pm to 5 pm. Chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal for the free and fair conduct of examination directed the deputy commissioners to appoint flying squad for each location in their district.
Direct Punjab CM to withdraw statement seeking land for Vidhan Sabha: SAD to governor
The Shiromani Akali Dal on Friday appealed to Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit to instruct chief minister Bhagwant Mann to withdraw his statement seeking land for the state Vidhan Sabha, saying it amounted to surrendering Punjab's rights on Chandigarh and also to apprise the Centre that Punjabis will not tolerate giving away even an inch of Chandigarh's land to Haryana.
Sonepat | 3 dead, 7 injured as pick-up van rams into stationary truck
Three persons were killed and seven others injured when a pick-up van rammed into a stationary truck on National Highway-44 near Badi toll plaza in Sonepat on Friday. A spokesperson of Sonepat police said the deceased include two men and a woman. 2 of family killed in bike-car collision in Panipat Karnal Two members of a family were killed after a speeding car hit their motorcycle near Israna in Panipat.
Sangrur MP should apologise for calling Bhagat Singh ‘terrorist’: Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer
Punjab minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Friday said Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann should tender an unconditional apology for calling legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh a “terrorist”. During his interaction with reporters in Karnal on Thursday, Simranjit Singh Mann was asked why he has in the past referred to Bhagat Singh as a “terrorist” when he was a legendary martyr. Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal also slammed Simranjit Singh Mann.
BMC to install five new air quality monitors in city by year end
For the first time, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is set to install and operate five of its own continuous ambient air quality monitoring stations (CAAQMS) in the city by the end of the year, as part of its mandate to increase the number of Air Quality Index monitoring stations under the Mumbai Climate Action Plan. This will take the total number of AQI monitors in Mumbai city and suburbs to 26.
