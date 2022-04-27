Will set up 750MW plant, get about 1,000MW from Adani, says Khattar
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said a 750MW power plant will be set up in Yamunanagar to help the state tide over power shortage.
Khattar also said the government is in negotiations with Adani Power Ltd for restoration of about 1,000MW power supply from Mundra power plant in the near future.
The chief minister, who was presiding over a meeting with the officers of the power distribution companies, said besides augmenting the generation of electricity, the power utilities are also improving the transmission system.
Khattar said the technical problems at the Khedar power plant, which is under prolonged shutdown for repairs, are being resolved and this plant will soon be made operational.
Khattar said after the onset of monsoon, there will be some reduction in power consumption. But till then, 3,000MW additional power will be required and for this, necessary arrangements are being made by the state government.
About 400MW power will be made available through a short-term forecasting model. Likewise, 500MW power supply will be made available on a short-term basis.
-
Haryana vigilance turning the heat on big sharks in government
The Haryana vigilance bureau appears to be on a roll. In at least 59 cases (over seven in a month) registered by the VB under the Prevention of Corruption Act across Haryana between September 6, 2021 and April 20, 2022, 78 government employees (ranging from Class-4 to Class-1) were caught red-handed while accepting bribe. The total bribe money in all these cases recovered was about ₹43 lakh, according to official data.
-
PU senate green-lights online viva voce for PhD scholars
Panjab University senate, during its meeting on Tuesday, approved an agenda item allowing PhD candidates to attend viva voce remotely through online mode during emergent situations with the permission from vice-chancellor (V-C). PU syndicate had, in March 2020, resolved to add the provision of viva through Skype. The issue of allowing students to attend viva remotely, online, was again brought before the syndicate in May 2020, but was deferred.
-
Haryana IAS officers slug it out in public, both booked by police
Two Haryana IAS officers are at loggerheads with each other. And it has taken an intervention from no less than state's home minister Anil Vij to set off registration of a first information report (FIR) against one and a counter criminal case against the other. DCP Mohit Handa did not respond to the calls made in this regard.
-
Mumbai police files 700-page charge sheet against IPS Rashmi Shukla in phone tapping case
Mumbai: Colaba police has filed a charge sheet against senior IPS Rashmi Shukla in the case of illegal phone tapping of Shiv Sena MP Sanja Raut and Nationalist Congress Party leader Eknath Khadse. Police sources confirmed that a nearly 700-page charge sheet has been filed against Shukla on Tuesday. The police refused to share further details about the charge sheet. The police also recorded statements of Raut and Khadse. Shukla did not respond to queries.
-
Mumbai reports over 100 Covid-19 cases, TPR shoots up to 1.4%
In a first since March 1, Mumbai recorded over 100 fresh Covid-19 cases on Tuesday. The addition of 102 cases pushed the overall case tally to 10,58,511. No deaths were reported on Tuesday and the toll remained at 19,562. Meanwhile, with 7,240 tests done in the past 24 hours, the daily Test Positivity Rate stood at 1.4% on Tuesday. This is the second time this month that the TPR has exceeded the 1% mark.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics