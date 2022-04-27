Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Will set up 750MW plant, get about 1,000MW from Adani, says Khattar
chandigarh news

Will set up 750MW plant, get about 1,000MW from Adani, says Khattar

The Haryana CM said the technical problems at the Khedar power plant, which is under prolonged shutdown for repairs, are being resolved and this plant will soon be made operational
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar (HT File)
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar (HT File)
Published on Apr 27, 2022 12:42 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said a 750MW power plant will be set up in Yamunanagar to help the state tide over power shortage.

Khattar also said the government is in negotiations with Adani Power Ltd for restoration of about 1,000MW power supply from Mundra power plant in the near future.

The chief minister, who was presiding over a meeting with the officers of the power distribution companies, said besides augmenting the generation of electricity, the power utilities are also improving the transmission system.

Khattar said the technical problems at the Khedar power plant, which is under prolonged shutdown for repairs, are being resolved and this plant will soon be made operational.

Khattar said after the onset of monsoon, there will be some reduction in power consumption. But till then, 3,000MW additional power will be required and for this, necessary arrangements are being made by the state government.

About 400MW power will be made available through a short-term forecasting model. Likewise, 500MW power supply will be made available on a short-term basis.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Till April 20, at least six cases were registered and eight officials were arrested; and six cases were registered in September and seven officials were caught.

    Haryana vigilance turning the heat on big sharks in government

    The Haryana vigilance bureau appears to be on a roll. In at least 59 cases (over seven in a month) registered by the VB under the Prevention of Corruption Act across Haryana between September 6, 2021 and April 20, 2022, 78 government employees (ranging from Class-4 to Class-1) were caught red-handed while accepting bribe. The total bribe money in all these cases recovered was about 43 lakh, according to official data.

  • PU senate, in its latest meeting, allowed online viva voce for the varsity’s PhD scholars. (HT File)

    PU senate green-lights online viva voce for PhD scholars

    Panjab University senate, during its meeting on Tuesday, approved an agenda item allowing PhD candidates to attend viva voce remotely through online mode during emergent situations with the permission from vice-chancellor (V-C). PU syndicate had, in March 2020, resolved to add the provision of viva through Skype. The issue of allowing students to attend viva remotely, online, was again brought before the syndicate in May 2020, but was deferred.

  • IAS officers Ashok Khemka and (right) Sanjeev Verma (HT File)

    Haryana IAS officers slug it out in public, both booked by police

    Two Haryana IAS officers are at loggerheads with each other. And it has taken an intervention from no less than state's home minister Anil Vij to set off registration of a first information report (FIR) against one and a counter criminal case against the other. DCP Mohit Handa did not respond to the calls made in this regard.

  • Shukla, a 1988-batch IPS officer, held the post of the SID from October 11, 2018, to September 3, 2020. (Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

    Mumbai police files 700-page charge sheet against IPS Rashmi Shukla in phone tapping case

    Mumbai: Colaba police has filed a charge sheet against senior IPS Rashmi Shukla in the case of illegal phone tapping of Shiv Sena MP Sanja Raut and Nationalist Congress Party leader Eknath Khadse. Police sources confirmed that a nearly 700-page charge sheet has been filed against Shukla on Tuesday. The police refused to share further details about the charge sheet. The police also recorded statements of Raut and Khadse. Shukla did not respond to queries.

  • Dr Shashank Joshi, a member of the Maharashtra Covid-19 task force, said that the surge in cases is likely due to the Omicron variant, which is still prevalent in Mumbai. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)

    Mumbai reports over 100 Covid-19 cases, TPR shoots up to 1.4%

    In a first since March 1, Mumbai recorded over 100 fresh Covid-19 cases on Tuesday. The addition of 102 cases pushed the overall case tally to 10,58,511. No deaths were reported on Tuesday and the toll remained at 19,562. Meanwhile, with 7,240 tests done in the past 24 hours, the daily Test Positivity Rate stood at 1.4% on Tuesday. This is the second time this month that the TPR has exceeded the 1% mark.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out