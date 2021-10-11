Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Will take up with Union home minister ‘unjust’ move to relocate Shillong Sikhs: Randhawa
chandigarh news

Will take up with Union home minister ‘unjust’ move to relocate Shillong Sikhs: Randhawa

Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has opposed the decision of the Meghalaya government to relocate Sikhs living in the Punjab Lane area of Shillong
Punjab Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said he will take up the matter with Union home minister Amit Shah and Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma.
Punjab Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said he will take up the matter with Union home minister Amit Shah and Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma.
Published on Oct 11, 2021 01:14 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent

Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Sunday opposed the decision of the Meghalaya government to relocate Sikhs living in the Punjab Lane area of Shillong.

The deputy CM said he will take up the matter with Union home minister Amit Shah and Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma.

Based on the recent recommendations of a high-level committee headed by Meghalaya deputy chief minister Preston Tynsong, the Meghalaya cabinet approved a proposal to relocate Sikhs living in Thame Liu Malong area (Punjabi Lane).

Randhawa said the decision was unjust and was taken allegedly under the pressure of the land mafia.

“The civil rights of Sikhs who have been living in Shillong for more than 200 years would not be allowed to be trampled upon at any cost,” he said, urging the Meghalaya government to revoke the decision.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 11, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out