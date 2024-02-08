Will tell court how they were illegal: Bhagwant Mann on ED summons for Kejriwal

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann took to social media after his counterpart from Delhi Arvind Kejriwal was summoned by the Delhi Rouse Avenue Court over non-compliance with Enforcement Directorate (ED) orders, saying appropriate action will be taken after studying the court order. Bhagwant Mann said action will be taken after studying the Delhi court’s order. (HT File)

Mann, in his post, said they will take action as per the law and tell the court how the ED’s summons were “illegal”. “We are studying the Rouse Avenue Court order… we will take action as per law… will tell the court how all ED summons were illegal…” he wrote on his X handle in Punjabi.

The court summon for Kejriwal, Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) national convener, came following an ED complaint over his non-compliance of summons in the alleged money laundering case related to the liquor excise policy.

The court on Wednesday heard the complaint filed by ED for non-compliance to the summons issued to him in connection with the ongoing probe in the Delhi Liquor Excise policy 2021-22.

Kejriwal has so far has skipped five summons issued by the ED – on November 2, 2023, December 22, 2023, January 3, 2024, January 18, and February 2 – saying that it was “illegal”, and alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party wanted to topple the AAP government in Delhi by getting him arrested.

Additional chief metropolitan magistrate Divya Malhotra had said that she had taken cognisance of the ED’s complaint and summons were being issued to Kejriwal.