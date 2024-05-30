Will Tewari vote this time or abstain again, asks Piyush Goyal

Union commerce and industries minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday hit out at Chandigarh Congress nominee Manish Tewari, stating that though he called himself a champion of democracy, he failed to fulfil one of the most fundamental acts of democracy — casting his vote. Union commerce and industries minister Piyush Goyal addressing a media conference at the BJP office in Sector 33, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Addressing a media conference at the BJP office in Kamalam, Sector 33, Chandigarh, after campaigning for party candidate Sanjay Tandon, Goyal said, “Manish Tewari, who has a vote in Ludhiana, neglected his democratic responsibility by not voting in 2019. Will he fulfil his duty and cast his vote this time in Ludhiana or will he abstain once again? It is quite surprising that Tewari, who is projecting himself as the guardian of the Constitution, doesn’t even bother to vote.”

When asked why Tandon didn’t accept Tewari’s debate challenge, Goyal said, “Tandon is a man of action. The people of Chandigarh know him very well. Thus, there’s no need to debate with Tewari. Everyone knows his debating skills. I won’t send even a councillor to debate with him.”

He also criticised the Congress for not attending the consecration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Chandigarh BJP president Jatinder Pal Malhotra, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala and councillor Jaswantpreet were among those present at the press conference.