‘Will turn Ludhiana into model city’: Mayor Inderjit takes charge

A day after of Ludhiana mayoral election, the city’s first woman mayor Inderjit Kaur on Tuesday wasted no time in taking charge and pledged to leave no stone unturned in ensuring Ludhiana’s transformation into a model city. Mayor Inderjit Kaur addressing a meeting at MC Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar, Ludhiana, on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Accompanied by senior deputy mayor Rakesh Prashar, deputy mayor Prince Johar, and municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal, she convened a review meeting at the MC Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar to assess ongoing development projects.

Addressing civic body officials, Kaur emphasised that her priority is the holistic development of Ludhiana to make it the “number one city.” She appealed to officials to enhance their efficiency and transparency, ensuring residents face no hurdles in availing of civic services.

The mayor, along with her deputies, urged MC officials to streamline operations and ensure the smooth execution of public services. She called on residents to support the civic body’s efforts by maintaining cleanliness in their surroundings and participating in the city’s development initiatives.

During the meeting, senior officials presented an overview of ongoing projects. The mayor announced plans to regularly gather feedback from residents, with councillors, officials, and the public working together for the city’s progress.

The meeting was attended by noted officials, including joint commissioners Ankur Mahindroo and Abhishek Sharma, assistant commissioners Neeraj Jain and Gurpal Singh, chief engineer Ravinder Garg, superintending engineers (SEs) Ranjit Singh, Parveen Singla, Surinder Singh and Sham Lal Gupta, MTP Vijay Kumar, and CSO Ashwani Sahota.

“This is a collective effort,” said the mayor, adding “We will work closely with residents, councillors, and officials to achieve comprehensive development.”