Will win the electoral battle with the people’s blessings: Vinesh Phogat

Wrestler-turned-politician Vinesh Phogat, who is contesting the assembly poll on a Congress ticket on Sunday kicked off her election campaign from her husband’s ancestral village Bakhta Khera in Jind’s Julana assembly constituency. Khap representatives felicitating wrestler-turned-politician Vinesh Phogat in Jind’s Julana on Sunday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

The residents of the village honoured Phogat. The Rathee Khap honoured her with a 100-gram gold medal while the Chaugama khap reward her with ₹1.81 lakh cash.

Interacting with reporters, 30-year-old Vinesh Phogat, daughter-in-law of Bakhta Khera village, said that she has kicked-off her campaign and hopes to win the electoral battle with the blessing of people.

“My loved ones have been supporting me. They supported us when we were holding a protest against former wrestling federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment charges and they gave me rousing response upon return from Paris even after I was disqualified from the Olympics. With their blessings, we will win all battles in life,” she added.

The people lined up to take a glimpse of Vinesh when she arrived at Bakhta Khera.

She said that she forget the pain of not getting the medal in the Olympics because of the love people showered on her.

“I have joined the electoral politics to reduce the pain of people. Their pain matters to me. I am 30-year-old and I have seen many up and downs in my life and one can overcome any challenge with dedication. I will try to live up to the peoples’ expectation,” Vinesh said.

While praising senior Congress leaders-Deepender Singh Hoooda and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Vinesh said that Deepender and Priyanka had supported them when they were fighting against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment charges.

“I realized that day that I will answer to my critics by playing again for India. I missed a chance to win a medal for the nation and but now I hope that our youngsters will fulfil that dream. I and my family had shifted to Kharkhauda in Sonepat for training purpose and now I assure you that I will stay with you. Whether I win or lose the poll, I will be present in Jind,” she said.

When reporters asked her about Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s remarks that he was happy that she did not win the medal and accused her and Bajrang of trying to take control of the WFI by levelling allegations against him with backing of Congress, Vinesh said, “ Brij Bhushan is not the country. My loved ones are standing by my side and his remarks do not matter to me. Our fight against him will continue.”

The Julana assembly segment which has 1.82 lakh voters is considered as the stronghold of the Chautala family. In 2009 and 2014 assembly segments, INLD’s Parminder Singh Dhull had won from Julana and in 2019 polls INLD’s break faction Jannayak Janata Party (JJP)’s Amarjeet Singh Dhanda had secured victory from here. He is seeking re-election while the BJP and INLD are yet to announce their candidates. As many as 86 Congress leaders had applied for the party’s ticket from Julana but the Congress fielded wrestler Vinesh. Her father-in-law Rajpal Rathee, an ex-serviceman had represented as village sarpanch from 2000 to 2005.