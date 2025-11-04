Winter session of Himachal assembly likely in November last week

Himachal Pradesh legislative assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania on Monday said that this time, it is being considered to hold the winter session of the assembly at Tapovan in Dharamshala in the last week of November, so that tourists and tourism businesses in the town and surrounding areas do not face inconvenience during December. Himachal speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania (File)

The winter session of the assembly is normally held at Tapovan in December. Pathania, who was addressing players as the chief guest on the second day of the Federation Cup Classic and Equipped Powerlifting Championship 2025 in Kangra’s Rait, said that the winter session in Tapovan will have eight sittings, making it the longest such session ever held there.

The Speaker said that the Himachal assembly, as a legislative body, is performing some of the best work in the country. He added that the more constructive discussion and dialogue there is, the stronger institutions become, and the more capable they are of achieving economic and social change.

He also emphasised that positive debate and well-reasoned arguments enhance the reputation of both individuals and institutions. Pathania expressed pride that the Himachal assembly is the first paperless assembly in the country.

The Speaker added that continuous efforts are being made to increase efficiency and transparency in legislative work, and that young legislators are being given adequate time to present their suggestions — ensuring good governance and social welfare to improve the lives of all citizens, especially those from marginalised sections.