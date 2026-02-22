Witerati | French connection finds a matcha

Diplomacy is decidedly having a day out. Twitterverse couldn’t have asked for a more dashing diplomatic distraction in the midst of not-so-pleasant dramas, a la Rajpal Yadav. French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit has come as Cannes in reverse. From Macron rubbing shoulders with B-town biggies to a dash of spiritual diplomacy of paying obeisance at the Bangla Sahib gurdwara, the social media is lapping up diplomatic diversions. French President Emmanuel Macron at the Bangla Sahib gurdwara in New Delhi on February 19 (PTI)

The French red carpet unrolled in Bollywood, as it were, as Shabana Azmi, Anil Kapoor and Richa Chadha’s selfie-ism with the French President turned tinsel town into a mini French Riviera.

All this social media spectacle augurs new frontiers for collaborative cinema. Cinematic collaborations may not be every diplomat’s cup of tea. But matcha is.

The Japanese Ambassador to India, ONO Keiichi, dished out a different taste of diplomacy. To celebrate the 66th birthday of the Emperor of Japan, he turned Tea Master and whisked matcha to give Indian invitees a true taste of their tea ceremony.

Cross-continental confluences have been the toast of Twitterverse. Diploma-tea-cally speaking.

What’s in a name

Diplomatic action is thus in full bloom, much like Rashtrapati Bhavan’s boulevard, Amrit Udyan. India’s growing garden tourism reaffirms the sentiments spelt out by late Hollywood diva Audrey Hepburn, “To plant a garden is to believe in tomorrow.” Years ago, when our journalism batch from Panjab University was invited for a visit to Rashtrapati Bhavan, the Mughal Gardens definitely topped our wishlist. Alas, so packed was our itinerary then that the garden gazing never materialised.

Old habits die hard, they say, so the lips still stumble on the new nomenclature that the breathtaking boulevard has been bestowed with. Mughal Gardens is what the tongue is still accustomed to. Calling it Amrit Udyan sounds like calling a rose by any other name, say pushp lata or pushp priya.

Garden tourism goes places

Amrit Udyan’s gallery of gardens — East Lawn to Central Lawn, Long Garden to Circular Garden — are really Reel-makers’ delight. Its place as a showstopper in India’s garden tourism gets a boost with the Babbling Brook. This new attraction stars a sprightly stream, sculpted sprouts, and landscaped stepping stones.

How seamlessly technology is redefining our garden tourism!

As Season 2026 boasts blooms of all shapes, sizes and surprises — towering tulips to giant dahlias to eye-catching ornithogalums — the uninitiated needn’t lose heart. For those not too well-versed in the vocabulary of fancy flora, each flower bed has been equipped with a QR code. Voila! Click on the code and there unravels an encyclopedia of information on the 85 or so species being showcased.

How interestingly garden tourism has also spawned species of garden gazers.

Reel revellers — This species of garden tourists is mostly driven by selfie-interest. They are more adept at rolling Reel upon Reel, rather than reeling off names of rare blooms. Serious garden gazers — This is the tribe of true flower fans. They display the demeanour of one on a date. Exotic blooming beauties get them rushing, blushing and gushing. Horticultural hoppers — These garden tourists are driven more by the head than heart. They come trooping into the iconic garden with the manner and mien of NASA scientists swooping down on stars or a new planet. Ready for and riding research. The curious case of Rose Aur Reel Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

