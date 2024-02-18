 With 14 of 23 Himachal PSUs in the red, cumulative losses mount - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / With 14 of 23 Himachal PSUs in the red, cumulative losses mount

With 14 of 23 Himachal PSUs in the red, cumulative losses mount

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Feb 18, 2024 10:56 AM IST

Himachal Pradesh's state PSUs face financial challenges, with cumulative losses of ₹5,143.4 crore. Some remain profitable, but urgent interventions are needed for revitalization.

Himachal Pradesh’s state public sector undertakings (PSUs) continue to face financial challenges, with cumulative losses totalling 5,143.4 crore as of March 31, 2023.

Himachal Road Transport Corporation was hit the hardest among all state public sector undertaking. (HT File)
Himachal Road Transport Corporation was hit the hardest among all state public sector undertaking. (HT File)

Of the state’s 23 PSUs, 14 are operating in the red, indicating a significant strain on the state’s economic landscape. The number has remained unchanged from the 2022-23 fiscal year and is marginally up from 2021-22, when it stood at 13.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) emerged as the hardest hit, with cumulative losses standing at a staggering 1,966.13 crore.

It was followed closely by the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board with 1,823.97 crore in losses. The power corporation and power transmission corporation also faced substantial losses of 689.24 crore and 372.59 crore, respectively.

Additionally, the Himachal Financial Corporation reported losses amounting to 184.83 crore, while the HP Tourism Development Corporation, State Forest Corporation, and Himachal Horticulture Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (HPMC) incurred losses of 126.63 crore, 98.21 crore and 91.20 crore, respectively.

Despite the gloomy financial picture, some PSUs managed to remain profitable. The Himachal Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation led the pack with a cumulative profit of 108.44 crore, followed by the Ex-Servicemen Corporation with 82.78 crore.

The General Industries Corporation, State Civil Supplies Corporation, State Electronics Development Corporation, and HP State Cooperative Milk Federation also reported profits amounting to 44.37 crore, 28.57 crore, 18.94 crore, and 17.09 crore, respectively.

The significant losses incurred by these PSUs have implications beyond their financial viability, affecting the livelihoods of the 32,028 employees working with the undertakings and warrant urgent need for strategic interventions for revitalisation.htc

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On