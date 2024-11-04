Menu Explore
With 19 more cases, Haryana’s stubble burning count now 857

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 04, 2024 05:38 AM IST

Last year on November 3, Haryana had recorded 28 farm fire cases, taking the season’s total to 1,372

Haryana recorded 19 farm fires on Sunday, bringing the cumulative number of crop residue burning cases for this season to 857.

As per the central pollution control board (CPCB) bulletin about Air Quality Index (AQI), which is the average of the past 24 hours, Ambala recorded an AQI of 118, Palwal 153, Panchkula 135, Panipat 187 and Yamunanagar 159. (HT representational image)
As per the central pollution control board (CPCB) bulletin about Air Quality Index (AQI), which is the average of the past 24 hours, Ambala recorded an AQI of 118, Palwal 153, Panchkula 135, Panipat 187 and Yamunanagar 159. (HT representational image)

Last year on November 3, Haryana recorded 28 farm fire cases, taking the season’s total to 1,372.

According to the official data, five cases were reported from Fatehabad, four from Jind and Sirsa each, two each in Sonepat and Panchkula, and one each from Faridabad and Karnal on Sunday.

As per the central pollution control board (CPCB) bulletin about the Air Quality Index (AQI), which is the average of the past 24 hours, Ambala recorded an AQI of 118, Palwal 153, Panchkula 135, Panipat 187 and Yamunanagar 159.

The air quality of Bahadurgarh and Sonepat was “very poor” with AQI of 335 and 321 respectively. AQI was “poor” in few cities, including Bhiwani at 300, Charkhi Dadri 280, Dharuhera 206, Faridabad 250, Fatehabad 214, Gurugram 281, Jind 241, Kaithal 221, Karnal 282, Kurukshetra 240, Manesar 267, Narnaul 206, Rohtak 260, Sirsa 236.

