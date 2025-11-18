With dhols & cheeky boliyan, Chandigarh MC officials hand back trash to litterbugs at their homes

True to their word, the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) officials turned up with dhols to ‘publicly shame’ two litterbugs – a woman and a youngster, both in their early 20s, in Manimajra – after they were found littering the roads. MC officials beating drums outside one of the offenders homes after she was caught red-handed tossing the garbage on the road. (HT Photo)

To the beats of the drum and cheeky “boliyan,” the officials confronted the offenders at their homes in Ward 5 (Mori Gate) and Ward 6 (Govindpura) respectively and handed them back the garbage that they had tossed on the road. They were also issued on-the-spot fines of ₹13,401 each. When they were questioned as to why they were littering the roads, both had no answer.

This was part of a unique awareness activity, carried out under the directions of the Chandigarh MC commissioner to curb littering in public spaces, instill a sense of responsibility among the general public and embarrass the habitual violators. As part of the drive, citizens have been encouraged to photograph individuals throwing waste in open areas and submit the location details through the MC app. After verification by the area inspector, challans will be issued to the offenders. To motivate public participation, informants are being rewarded with ₹250 for every verified report.

MC commissioner Amit Kumar appealed to the residents to refrain from dumping waste in public places. He also emphasised the need for proper segregation and disposal of garbage in designated corporation-operated vehicles only. He urged residents to play their part in making Chandigarh the cleanest city in the country.