With education, important to have good values: MP Jangra

Rajya Sabha MP Ramchandra Jangra on Thursday said that the students should learn values along with good education and must understand that student life is the foundation of their entire life.

He further said that the society must understand the values and culture along with education, only then the country will develop.

The BJP lawmaker was speaking as the chief guest at the Diwali Milan Utsav programme organised at Jeevan Chanan Women’s College in Karnal’s Assandh.

His colleague in the upper house and Uttarakhand MP Naresh Bansal, Assandh MLA Yogendra Rana, college founder and program organiser BR Arora, principal Rekha Sharma and other office-bearers of the management were also present.

During the event, Jangra announced a donation of ₹10 lakh to the college, while Bansal and Rana also donated ₹5 lakh each.

The dignitaries also inspected an exhibition of indigenous products where nearly 30 stalls were placed. and the items were prepared by the college students themselves.

Principal Sharma thanked the guests on behalf of the entire college management.