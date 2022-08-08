Withdraw Electricity Amendment Bill: Sukhbir Badal to PM
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withdraw the Electricity Amendment Bill, 2022, to allow consultation with all stakeholders, including the states, farmers and farmer unions.
In a letter to the Prime Minister, the SAD president said that in the meantime the government could refer the amendment bill to a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) so that all objections could be addressed.
States’ federal rights being usurped: Sukhbir
Badal reminded the PM that when the central government had decided to repeal the three farm laws on December 9, 2021, it had assured stakeholders that it would not go ahead with enacting the Electricity Amendment Bill, 2022, without prior consultation. “However, the amendment bill is being brought in the Parliament tomorrow without discussions with stakeholders,” wrote Sukhbir, adding the states were concerned that their rights will be trampled on if the Amendment Bill were to be enacted in its current form.
“There is also the question of federal rights of the states being usurped by the Bill, which will undermine their authority. Electricity is also on the concurrent list and within the ambit of state powers,” he said.
Concerns over subsidies to disadvantaged sections
“If the Amendment Bill is enacted in its current form it would lead to further protests and unrest in the country,” he said, adding that stakeholders were concerned that once the power sector was opened to private players subsidies being given to farmers and disadvantaged sections of society will end.
There was also confusion about the functioning of the state electricity regulatory commissions once the central regulatory commission takes over their role.
-
Rules eased, Delhi driving test may get easier to clear from Monday
Passing the driving test in Delhi is likely to get slightly easier from Monday, with the state government likely to do away with some portions of the exercise that don't compromise on safety standards, said transport department officials aware of the matter. A candidate will get 150 seconds to pass the parallel parking test, up from 120 seconds. Delhi has 15 functional driving tests tracks, of which 13 are automated.
-
92-year-old Jalandhar man to reunite with nephew lost in Partition riots at Kartarpur
Six-year-old Mohan Singh was separated from his family during the bloody riots of 1947, in which 22 members of his family were slaughtered in the communal violence unleashed in his village, Chak 37, in Pakistan. Seventy-five years on, Mohan Singh, who was raised by a Muslim family in Pakistan, is all set to meet his family members who managed to successfully cross to India at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, a week before Independence Day.
-
Chandigarh: 2 held with charas in separate cases
Two men were arrested with charas in separate cases. One Happy, 34, from Surajpur in Kalkaand was arrested with 1.1-kg charas in Kishangarh. Police said he is a taxi driver and brought the drugs into the city from Himachal Pradesh. Also, one Mohd Azad, 30, of Kajheri village, was arrested with 665-gram charas. Police said he also used to procure the contraband from HP. Drugs cases have been registered against both of them.
-
3 constables held for looting silver from jeweller
PRAYAGRAJ: The Shahganj police arrested three police constables posted in Pratapgarh district for allegedly looting silver worth Rs 4 lakh from a jeweller. Police also recovered the looted silver from them. Police officials said jeweller Vikram and his nephew Himanshu of Hathras district came to Prayagraj on Saturday and were returning with silver ornaments. Police constables Dharmdhurandhar Gupta, Rahul Singh and Rakesh Singh caught them near Shahganj police station.
-
Ambala mayor demands vigilance probe into two road projects
Ambala mayor Shakti Rani Sharma has demanded a vigilance probe into an alleged scam in the construction of two roads in 2019. In her letter to MC commissioner and the director general of the state vigilance bureau, Sharma alleged that separate tenders had been allotted for the construction of two 800-metre roads in September 2019 at a total cost of ₹73.65 lakh. However, only 200-metre each was constructed, the mayor has alleged.
