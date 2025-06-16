Within hours of killing Ludhiana influencer, Mehron fled to UAE: Police

A religious vigilante and radical Sikh leader, Amritpal Singh Mehron, the main conspirator in the alleged murder of social media influencer Kanchan Kumari, 30, popularly known as Kamal Kaur Bhabhi, has flown out of the country. A religious vigilante and radical Sikh leader, Amritpal Singh Mehron, the main conspirator in the alleged murder of social media influencer Kanchan Kumari, 30, popularly known as Kamal Kaur Bhabhi, has flown out of the country. (HT File)

Bathinda senior superintendent of police Amneet Kondal told reporters on Sunday that within hours of committing the crime, Mehron boarded a flight from Amritsar at 9.15 am to the UAE on June 10.

She said the police department was not informed about which airline he boarded and the destination airport in the Gulf country.

A lookout circular was issued against Mehron, a Nihang, on Saturday, after which the investigators learnt that the conspirator had already left the country.

The SSP stated that the police administration would write to the relevant authorities to facilitate Mehron’s deportation back to India as he is wanted in a murder case.

“Custodial interrogation of two accused, Jaspreet Singh and Nimratjit Singh, both also Nihangs, revealed that Mehron not only conspired in the murder, but also he was present at the crime spot and he too had strangled Kanchan to death,” said the SSP.

The arrested accused said they killed Kanchan for uploading immoral content “that hurt the community’s sentiments”, said the police.

Kondal said that the investigation revealed that Mehron had meticulously planned the murder as part of his ‘unauthorised moral policing’ that, within hours of killing the woman in Bathinda, he boarded the flight from Amritsar.

“Our team has also learnt about the involvement of two persons in the crime, including one Ranjit Singh, while the identity of the other is yet to be ascertained. Custodial questioning of the two accused revealed that Mehron forcibly snatched two mobile phones and the passwords from Kanchan before she was done to death in her car,” added the SSP.

Investigators said that it has also come to light that after killing Kanchan on the intervening night of June 9 and 10, Nimratjit and Jaspreet visited the parking lot of Adesh medical colleges and hospital at Bhucho town in Bathinda twice.

“Interrogation revealed that the accused left the car with Kanchan’s body in it at 2 am on June 10. Later, they realized that a waistband used to strangle was left at the crime scene and Mehron instructed them to get the crucial piece of evidence back. They again went to the parking lot and took the car out of it, took away the waistband and abandoned the car in the lot again,” said the SSP.

As per the police, Mehron had approached Kanchan last week on the pretext of a business promotion event in Bathinda and getting her car repaired at a garage as a part of the deal, inviting her to Bathinda to attend a paid promotion event, the SSP said.

She left her house in Ludhiana at 3.30pm on June 9 with Jaspreet and Nimratjit and a few hours later she was strangled with a waistband in her car while Mehron was also part of the crime.

A local court on Sunday extended the police remand of the accused Jaspreet Singh and Nimratjit Singh by three days.