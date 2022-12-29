Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Woman, 3 children found dead in Ramban’s Banihal

Woman, 3 children found dead in Ramban's Banihal

Published on Dec 29, 2022 12:26 AM IST

A woman and her three minor children were found dead in their house in Banihal area of Ramban district on Wednesday, officials said. They were identified as Noor Jahan, 35, her son and two daughters

Ramban SSP Mohita Sharma said prima facie the woman and her three children who were found dead in Ramban’s Banihal were asphyxiated because of carbon monoxide.
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

A woman and her three minor children were found dead in their house in the Banihal area of Ramban district on Wednesday morning, officials said.

They were identified as Noor Jahan, 35, wife of Abdul Rashid, her son and two daughters.

Ramban SSP Mohita Sharma said, “Prima facie they were asphyxiated because of carbon monoxide. The family had lit charcoal in a traditional brazier in their kitchen and had kept doors and windows shut during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.”

However, police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Cr PC, she added.

The incident happened in Checknarwa Chopan Pora area of Banihal.

Bodies have been shifted to hospital for post-mortem and other legal formalities.

