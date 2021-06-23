Woman accuses husband of raping toddler in Ludhiana, probe on

A 28-year-old man was booked for allegedly raping his one-and-a-half-year-old daughter on his wife’s complaint on Monday.

The accused a Ludhiana-based labourer and the complainant got married in 2018. The complainant, however, left her husband four months after the marriage and moved back to her parents’ home in Jalalabad. She said that on June 13, her husband and his relatives brought them back to her marital home.

“On June 15, I noticed that my daughter was unwell. I noticed some swelling in her nether regions. The next day, I awoke hearing my daughters cries and was shocked to find my husband sexually assaulting her,” she said, adding that she left the house with her daughter and went to her aunt’s home in Tajpur village.

A case has been registered under Section 376 (rape) and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Basti Jodhewal police station.

SHO Mohammad Jamil said, “The matter appears fishy as the mother is not allowing medical examination of her daughter. The toddler appears fine and active. As the complainant has recently filed for divorce, she may be trying to implicate her husband. The matter will be cleared, once the toddler is medically examined.”

The accused has not been arrested.