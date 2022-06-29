Woman ASI arrested for taking 4 lakh bribe in Karnal

An assistant sub-inspector was arrested on graft charges after she was caught accepting ₹4 lakh for dropping a rape and dowry case lodged against a man and his son.

The accused, Sarita Rani, who was posted at the Sector 32 and 33 police station, was the investigating officer in a case where a woman had accused her husband and father-in-law of demanding dowry and raping her.

Inspector Sachin of the Vigilance Bureau said, “Initially, the ASI had demanded ₹8 lakh to settle the case. She was caught red handed while accepting ₹4 lakh as bribe.”

Rani was arrested under sections of the The Prevention of Corruption Act, and she will be produced in court. The complainants said they also suspected the involvement of two other senior police officials.