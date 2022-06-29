Woman ASI arrested for taking ₹4 lakh bribe in Karnal
An assistant sub-inspector was arrested on graft charges after she was caught accepting ₹4 lakh for dropping a rape and dowry case lodged against a man and his son.
The accused, Sarita Rani, who was posted at the Sector 32 and 33 police station, was the investigating officer in a case where a woman had accused her husband and father-in-law of demanding dowry and raping her.
Inspector Sachin of the Vigilance Bureau said, “Initially, the ASI had demanded ₹8 lakh to settle the case. She was caught red handed while accepting ₹4 lakh as bribe.”
Rani was arrested under sections of the The Prevention of Corruption Act, and she will be produced in court. The complainants said they also suspected the involvement of two other senior police officials.
27% water samples taken this year fail safety tests
At least 27% of the drinking water samples collected by the health department from different sources across the city this year have failed the safety tests and were unfit for consumption with officials claiming that most of the failed samples were checked for contaminants, which majorly included faecal matter that causes a large number of water-borne diseases. Around 22.86% of the water samples collected this month till June 28 failed to pass the safety tests.
15-yr-old boy’s demise ruled Covid death; first in Gzb in four months
A 15-year-old boy from Modinagar, who died of lung infection, became the first confirmed case of Covid death reported from the district since February 6, officials of the health department said on Wednesday. Last week, a seven-year-old girl from Ghaziabad with severe health complications died at Postgraduate Institute of Child Health in Noida and officials said that she too tested positive for Covid. The district reported 1,043 Covid-19 cases till June 29.
Vivek Phansalkar appointed as next Mumbai police commissioner
Amid the political turmoil in the state, Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government on Wednesday appointed Vivek Phansalkar as the next Mumbai police commissioner. He will take charge on Thursday as the current city police chief, Sanjay Pandey, is retiring that day. The state home department issued an order in the evening, declaring the name of a 1989-batch Indian Police Service officer, Phansalkar.
Prayagraj lad helping poor kids carve bright future through his edtech startup
An Edtech startup set up by a former student of United College of Engineering and Research, Naini has adopted around 800 students of Sonbhadra and Prayagraj districts to help them carve a bright future for themselves. Our startup has recently adopted 800 students from Banwasi Seva Ashram in Sonbhadra and from slums of Prayagraj, to serve them with complete tech resources, totally free of cost, the founder of the firm, Pandeyush Kumar Pandey added.
AIMPLB, clerics condemn Udaipur tailor’s murder
LUCKNOW: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board, clerics and priests have condemned the Udaipur tailor's murder, calling it an act of terrorism. To recall, a tailor in Udaipur was beheaded by two men in his shop on Tuesday. The deceased had reportedly shared a social media post in support of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, a few days ago. Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad said the culprits should be given the strictest punishment.
