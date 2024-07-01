 Woman, biker die in a road mishap near Samrala - Hindustan Times
Monday, Jul 01, 2024
Woman, biker die in a road mishap near Samrala

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jul 01, 2024 06:24 AM IST

A woman riding pillion on a scooter and a biker lost their lives after a bike collided with a scooter on the Ludhiana-Ferozepur road near Samrala on Sunday. In the mishap, the son of the victim woman also suffered injuries. After the mishap the bike caught fire.

Parminder Kaur (HT Photo)

The Samrala police initiated investigation after reaching the spot. The deceased have been identified as Parminder Kaur, 50, of Kotla Shamspur village of Samrala and Vivek of Chandigarh.

Sanpreet Singh, son of the victim, stated that he along with his mother had gone to Samrala to buy groceries on a scooter. When they took a turn near Samrala, a bike hit the scooter. As a result, they fell on the road. In the mishap, his mother died at the spot while the biker also died.

The locals said that bikers drive fast on the stretch. They had brought the matter to the knowledge of the police, but to no avail.

Sub-inspector Rao Varinder Singh, SHO at Samrala police station, stated that the police are investigating the reason behind the mishap.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Woman, biker die in a road mishap near Samrala
