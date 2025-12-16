Woman, daughter killed as car rams into truck in Punjab’s Barnala

A woman and her toddler daughter were killed, while her husband was seriously injured when their car rammed into a truck near Ghunas village on the Bathinda-Barnala highway, police said on Tuesday. The car that rammed into a truck parked along the Bathinda-Barnala highway near Ghunas village on Monday night. (HT Photo)

Tapa deputy superintendent of police Gurpreet Singh said that the accident occurred on Monday night when Manglesh Kumar, a cloth wholesale dealer, along with his wife, Shally, and their one-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Maahi, were returning from a party at Handiaya, 7km from Barnala.

While Shally died on the spot, the toddler succumbed to injuries on the way to the civil hospital in Barnala.

The DSP said that Manglesh Kumar was admitted to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital in Ludhiana.

He said the cause of the accident is being ascertained, but the truck, which was parked on the road near a dhaba, has been impounded and efforts are on to arrest its driver, who is absconding.