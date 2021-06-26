Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Woman dupes Ludhiana-based fiancé, his father of 35 lakh, 3 booked
Kumar availed a loan of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>35 lakh to invest in the business. (Representative Image/HT )
Kumar availed a loan of 35 lakh to invest in the business. (Representative Image/HT )
chandigarh news

Woman dupes Ludhiana-based fiancé, his father of 35 lakh, 3 booked

The woman had convinced her fiancé to invest in her transport business, which would be based in Nagpur and assured him that they would send him a cut of the profit every month
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JUN 26, 2021 12:17 AM IST

A Nagpur-based woman, her brother and an aide have been booked for allegedly duping her fiancé and his father of 35 lakh on the pretext of investing in their transport business.

The accused are Shweta, her brother Rahul and one Jatin Sharma. In his complaint, Davinder Kumar of GK Vihar of Manakwal Road, said his son had met Shweta on Facebook in 2017. The two became engaged soon after.

After the engagement, the accused convinced him to invest in their transport business, which would be based in Nagpur. They assured him that they would send him a cut of the profit every month, the complainant said.

Kumar availed a loan of 35 lakh to invest in the business. Initially, when the accused did not send him any money, he assumed that they would start sending it once the business was established. After a few months, the accused told him that they had to wind up the business. Upon realising that he had been duped, he lodged a police complaint on December 12.

Assistant sub-inspector Kulvir Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR had been registered under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.