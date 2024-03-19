Woman dupes Ludhiana resident after promising him spouse visa to UK

A Chahran resident’s dream of settling down abroad went south after his wife duped him of lakhs in lieu of a spouse visa to the UK. After moving abroad, the woman stopped taking his calls and snapped all ties with him. The accused, Kulwinder Kaur of New Model Colony Jagirpur road, her father Ranjit Singh, and brothers Davinder Singh and Palwinder Singh, have been booked. (HT File Photo)

Sarup Singh had lodged a first information report against the accused. He told the police that he wanted to send his son Surjit Singh abroad and came in contact with Kulwinder Kaur through a family member.

The woman told the victim that she had cleared IELTS, but her family did not have the money needed to send her abroad. The woman promised them a spouse visa for Surjit if they bear the expenses to send her abroad.

The complainant said after the wedding, they sent the accused to the UK but she stopped taking their calls. Her parents also started avoiding them. Upon realising that they had been duped, the family filed a complaint to the police on June 17, 2023.

Sub-inspector Pargat Singh, who is investigating the case, said they have been booked under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at the Ladhowal police station and a hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.