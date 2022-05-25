Woman ends life in Mohali’s Sector 66, husband booked for abetment

A day after a 23-year-old woman allegedly ended her life by consuming some poisonous substance at her house in Mandi Board Complex, Sector 66, police on Tuesday booked her husband for abetment to suicide.

According to the statement of the deceased’s father, a resident of Rajpura, Punjab, his daughter got married around 18 months ago and soon after the marriage, her husband started harassing her for dowry.

He said on May 22, his wife got a phone call from their daughter, who complained that her husband was fighting with her and demanding money. The very next day, their son-in-law informed them over the phone that their daughter had consumed poison. She was taken to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, but declared brought dead.

“The father later lodged a complaint with the Phase-11 police station, following which the deceased’s husband was booked. A manhunt has been launched for his arrest,” said investigating officer Harvinder Singh.