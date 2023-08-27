Woman found dead in Rohtak
IMT police station SHO Hawa Kaur said, “The team of the forensic science laboratory had collected evidence and the woman’s post-mortem was conducted. The report will reveal the reasons behind the death.” The police found the body of a 35-year-old woman from the roadside in the IMT area in Rohtak
The police found the body of a 35-year-old woman from the roadside in the IMT area here on Saturday. The woman’s identification was not ascertained, and police suspect that she was strangled to death and later her body was thrown on the roadside stand. IMT police station SHO Hawa Kaur said, “The team of the forensic science laboratory had collected evidence and the woman’s post-mortem was conducted. The report will reveal the reasons behind the death.”
60-year-old man beaten to death in Sirsa
A 60-year-old man was killed with sticks by unknown assailants at Sirsa’s Pipli village on Friday night. The deceased has been identified as Kewal Singh. He is survived by his two sons and wife. He was sleeping in the open and his wife was sleeping inside the room when the incident occurred. A spokesman of Sirsa police said the victim’s wife had spotted him in a pool of blood. The police have registered a case of murder and started investigation into the matter.
Khattar interacts with PM SVAMITVA Yojana beneficiaries
Three booked for gangrape