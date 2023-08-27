Woman found dead in Rohtak

The police found the body of a 35-year-old woman from the roadside in the IMT area here on Saturday. The woman’s identification was not ascertained, and police suspect that she was strangled to death and later her body was thrown on the roadside stand. IMT police station SHO Hawa Kaur said, “The team of the forensic science laboratory had collected evidence and the woman’s post-mortem was conducted. The report will reveal the reasons behind the death.” The police found the body of a 35-year-old woman from the roadside in the IMT area in Rohtak on Saturday. The woman’s identification was not ascertained, and police suspect that she was strangled to death and later her body was thrown on the roadside stand. (Representational image)

60-year-old man beaten to death in Sirsa

A 60-year-old man was killed with sticks by unknown assailants at Sirsa’s Pipli village on Friday night. The deceased has been identified as Kewal Singh. He is survived by his two sons and wife. He was sleeping in the open and his wife was sleeping inside the room when the incident occurred. A spokesman of Sirsa police said the victim’s wife had spotted him in a pool of blood. The police have registered a case of murder and started investigation into the matter.

Khattar interacts with PM SVAMITVA Yojana beneficiaries

Chandigarh : Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said that all the villages of the state have been made ‘lal dora’ free and that so far over 25 lakh property cards have been finalised across 6,260 villages of the state. Interacting with the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri SVAMITVA Yojana through audio conferencing, the chief minister said over 24.50 lakh cards have also been handed over to the owners, while 4.62 lakh such properties of 3,613 villages have been registered. The state government had launched the scheme to make the village of the state lal dora free on good governance day (December 25, 2019).

Three booked for gangrape

Rohtak : The Jind police have booked three persons for raping a minor girl. In his complaint to police, the girl’s mother said that three men raped her daughter and one of them gave pills to her daughter. “The accused took my daughter at an unknown place where they raped her. They also threatened her with dire consequences if she narrated the incident to anyone,” the girl’s mother said. A spokesman of Jind police said that three persons were booked for gangrape, criminal intimidation and various sections of the POCSO Act at sadar police station.

