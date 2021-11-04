Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Woman found dead on Panjab University campus
Woman found dead on Panjab University campus

The police said the body of the 59-year-old woman with her hands and legs tied was found on the ground floor of the house. They said that she had also suffered an injury at the back of her head
A view of Panjab University’s administrative building in Chandigarh. A woman was found dead on the university’s campus on Thursday morning. (HT photo/File)
Updated on Nov 04, 2021 03:08 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

A 59-year-old woman was found murdered at her house on the Panjab University campus in Chandigarh on Thursday morning, police said.

The police added that the body of the woman with her hands and legs tied was found on the ground floor of the house. They said that she had also suffered an injury at the back of her head.

The police said that the woman stayed with her husband and daughter. They added that the body was found by her husband on Thursday morning when he came down to the ground floor while their daughter was not at home.

The woman was rushed to the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital in Chandigarh’s Sector 16 area, where she was declared brought dead.

The police have registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 11 police station. The woman’s mobile phone is missing, they said.

