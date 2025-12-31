Woman held after dental student dies in Patiala hit-and-run case

Almost a week after an SUV claimed the life of a final-year dental student in Patiala, the police on Tuesday arrested a 28-year-old woman in connection with the fatal hit-and-run and impounded the vehicle involved in the accident. The arrest comes after a candlelight march was taken out by the students of Government Dental College and city residents demanding action. Almost a week after an SUV claimed the life of a final-year dental student in Patiala, the police on Tuesday arrested a 28-year-old woman in connection with the fatal hit-and-run and impounded the vehicle involved in the accident. (Representational image)

The accused, identified as Harween Kaur, a resident of Urban Estate, allegedly fled the scene after her Thar hit the two-wheeler on December 24.

The collision killed Dr Meenakshi (26), a final-year Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) student from Patran, and left two other riders of the scooty, final-year MDS students, critically injured.

Both injured are undergoing treatment and have suffered multiple fractures.

According to the investigating officer, the accident occurred around 12.30 am when Meenakshi and her colleagues were returning to their paying guest accommodation in the Officers’ Colony after appearing for practical examinations. Dr Meenakshi had sustained fatal head injuries in the impact.

“The Thar involved in the accident has been impounded. The accused works with a private company and is currently working from home. During initial questioning, she stated that she was returning home from a relative’s house around midnight when the incident occurred,” said Navdeep Kaur Chahal, in-charge of the New Officers’ Colony police post.

Doctors at the hospital have stated that timely medical intervention could have saved Meenakshi’s life, a claim that intensified public anger and drew widespread media attention to the case, particularly over the delay in medical assistance to the injured.

Police also disclosed that a male co-passenger was present in the SUV at the time of the incident, and that the accused’s brother, travelling in another vehicle, was also following the Thar.