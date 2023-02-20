Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Woman held with opium at Ludhiana railway station

Woman held with opium at Ludhiana railway station

chandigarh news
Published on Feb 20, 2023 01:36 AM IST

The accused was arrested on platform 2-3 of the Ludhiana railway station and had been involved in over three cases of smuggling of prohibited substances, police said

Women held with opium at Ludhiana railway station
Women held with opium at Ludhiana railway station
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

: The CIA branch of the Government Railway Police arrested a 43-year-old woman and recovered 1.8kg of opium from her possession, police said on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Basudev Bhuiya, a resident of Chatra District in Jharkhand.

The accused was arrested on platform 2-3 of the Ludhiana railway station and had been involved in over three cases of smuggling of prohibited substances, police said.

Sub-inspector Palwinder Singh said that a case under sections 18, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered at the GRP Police Station Ludhiana.

He said that the accused was produced in the court and has been sent to two days of police remand.

GRP has recovered a total of 28.7kg of opium from Ludhiana railway station in 2022.

One killed in railway accident near Dholewal

A 35-year-old man was crushed under a moving train near the Dholewal flyover on Sunday. Police said that the accused was reportedly trying to cross the railway tracks when he was hit by Sutlej express at around 9 am.

The deceased has not been identified yet. Assistant sub-inspector, Government Railway Police Ramesh Chander said that the body of the deceased has been kept at a civil hospital mortuary for identification.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 20, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out