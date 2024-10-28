Woman loses gold chain to snatchers in Mohali

Mataur police on Saturday booked two motorcycle-borne miscreants for snatching a gold chain of a woman pedestrian in Phase-7, Mohali. Mataur police on Saturday booked two motorcycle-borne miscreants for snatching a gold chain of a woman pedestrian in Phase-7, Mohali. (Getty image)

The victim, identified as Neha of Phase-7, Mohali, told the police that she along with her son were walking back home when two motorcyclists stopped near them.

“The miscreants stopped their bike ahead of us and one of them came back running towards me and snatched my gold chain following which they both fled the spot,” the victim told the police.

Mataur police have booked unidentified men under sections 304 (snatching), and 3(5) (act done by several persons) of the BNS.

2 robbed of mobile phones at knifepoint in Chandigarh

Two snatching incidents took place on Saturday both targeting pedestrians on bicycle tracks.

In the first incident, two bike-borne men snatched the mobile phone of a 19-year-old man at 9.10 am on the cycle tracks near the Spring Garden, Sector 53, on Saturday.

The victim, Ankit (19), a sales manager, who is currently residing in Kajheri, Sector 52, was going to work when two men on a black motorcycle intercepted him. One of them restrained Ankit, while the other, wearing a turban, held a knife to his neck and snatched his mobile phone. The robbers fled before Ankit could note down the motorcycle’s number.

An FIR under sections 309(4) and 3(5) of the BNS Act has been registered at Sector 36 Police Station.

In another snatching incident, Purnima, a resident of Sector 34-D, was cycling to college when two men on a black motorcycle brandished a knife and snatched her mobile phone near Sector 35/43.

However, Chandigarh Police arrested two accused involved in two separate snatching incidents on the same day. The accused, identified as Arshdeep Singh (24) of Badmajra village, Mohali, and Damanpreet Singh (26) of Kumbra village, Mohali, were caught within hours of the second crime.

Officers recovered the stolen phones and the knife used in the crimes. The two men were presented in court and remanded to judicial custody.

The police registered additional charges under sections 317(2) of the BNS Act and the Arms Act (25-54-59). Investigators confirmed that the same duo was responsible for both snatching incidents.