Woman shot dead for rejecting marriage proposal for daughter

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Nov 11, 2023 10:11 PM IST

For refusing a marriage proposal for her daughter in Sathiala village falling under Baba Bakala sub-division of Amritsar, a 55-year-old woman was shot dead. The deceased has been identified as Paramjit Kaur of Sathiala village. Police have identified the accused as Gurpreet Singh alias Gora of the same village.

The deceased has been identified as Paramjit Kaur of Sathiala village. Police have identified the accused as Gurpreet Singh alias Gora of the same village.

The incident took place at around 11 am on Saturday when the accused along with his relatives of the accused had gone to Paramjit’s house with marriage proposal for her daughter.

“When Paramjit refused the marriage proposal, the accused took out his illegal pistol and opened fire. Two of the shots hit Paramjit and the accused fled the spot. She was rushed to Baba Bakala civil hospital where she was declared dead,” said Baba Bakala deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Sukhwinderpal Singh.

He said the accused wanted to marry Paramjit’s daughter, but she was against the proposal.

“The accused is absconding, and our teams are working to nab him. We have registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and various sections of the Arms Act against the accused at Beas police station,” he said.

