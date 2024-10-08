Woman swaps gold jewellery with counterfeit at Chandigarh store, held

In a shocking heist, a woman, posing as a customer, swapped 10 gold rings and an ear stud with counterfeit jewellery at a shop in Badheri village of Chandigarh. The incident took place around noon on Sunday, and the woman was arrested a day later. A case under Section 305(B) (theft), with additional charges under Section 317(2) (dishonestly receives stolen property) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at the Sector-39 police station. (iStock)

The jewellery store owner, Gagandeep Rohilla, a resident of Sector-41D, told the police that his father, Jagdish Rohilla, was manning the shop when a woman and a young child came in. The woman requested to see rings and earrings, and subsequently swapped the gold jewellery with counterfeit items. The stolen items included 10 rings and an ear stud, weighing approximately 60-70 grams. It was only later that Rohilla noticed that the items left behind were fake. Closed-circuit television cameras installed in the shop confirmed his suspicions.

