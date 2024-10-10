Woman, toddler dies as truck hits scooter

A woman and with her infant son died after an “overspeeding” truck hit their scooter at Canal Bridge on the national highway near Doraha on Thursday. The woman’s husband and their two other children narrowly escaped the crash. The truck driver fled the scene. The victim’s husband after the mishap near Doraha in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT photo)

The victim has been identified as Mani Verma, 35. Her husband Ramu Verma, who also sustained minor injuries, said the family was en route from Ludhiana to Zirakpur to attend a family wedding. They were traveling on their scooter when the accident occurred.

According to Ramu, the family was crossing the Doraha canal bridge when a truck approaching from behind struck their scooter, causing the fatal accident. His wife Mani and their one-year-old son were crushed under the wheels of the truck. Ramu and his two other children survived with minor injuries. The family resides in Basti Jodhewal area of Ludhiana.

Ramu added that despite his desperate pleas for help from passing motorists, no one stopped and the truck driver managed to escape.

ASI Satpal from the Doraha police station stated that they received a call about the incident and rushed to the spot. “The woman and the child had already succumbed to their injuries. We are examining the CCTV footage to trace the truck and its driver,” he said. The bodies have been sent to the civil hospital for a post-mortem examination and an FIR has been registered against the unknown truck driver.