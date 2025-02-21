Menu Explore
Woman’s drug smuggling bid fails at Ludhiana Central Jail

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 21, 2025 05:22 AM IST

A woman attempting to smuggle narcotic substances into the Ludhiana Central Jail during a visit to her husband, lodged as an inmate, was caught by the jail staff on Thursday. She was carrying the contraband by hiding it in her footwear. The jail staff recovered 0.2 g of the contraband from her possession, leading to her immediate arrest.

A woman attempting to smuggle narcotic substances into the Ludhiana Central Jail during a visit to her husband, lodged as an inmate, was caught by the jail staff on Thursday. She was carrying the contraband by hiding it in her footwear. The jail staff recovered 0.2 g of the contraband from her possession, leading to her immediate arrest.

During a routine security check, jail personnel found transparent packets attached to the soles of the woman's feet. Upon closer inspection, the packets were discovered to contain 0.2 g of narcotic powder.
During a routine security check, jail personnel found transparent packets attached to the soles of the woman’s feet. Upon closer inspection, the packets were discovered to contain 0.2 g of narcotic powder. (iStock)

Following a complaint from assistant superintendent of the jail Sukhdev Singh, the Division Number 7 Police Station has registered a case against the accused, identified as Gurpreet Kaur, a resident of Vraich village, Mullanpur Dakha, Jagraon.

Investigating officer assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Dinesh Kumar said the incident took place around 4.15 pm when Gurpreet Kaur arrived at the jail to meet her husband Swaranjit Singh, who is incarcerated under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for drug peddling.

During a routine security check, jail personnel found transparent packets attached to the soles of her feet. Upon closer inspection, the packets were discovered to contain 0.2 g of narcotic powder.

ASI Kumar stated that an FIR under Section 22 of the NDPS act and Section 52-A of the Prison Act has been lodged against Kaur. Further investigations are underway to determine the source of the contraband and any possible links to a larger drug supply network, he added.

