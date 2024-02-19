Won’t leave Congress, says Navjot Sidhu

Amid speculations of him leaving the Indian National Congress and joining the Bharatiya Janata Party, former state party president Navjot Singh Sidhu, on Sunday, clarified that he will not be leaving the Grand Old Party. Amid speculations of him leaving the Indian National Congress and joining the Bharatiya Janata Party, former state party president Navjot Singh Sidhu, on Sunday, clarified that he will not be leaving the Grand Old Party. (HT Photo)

Speaking at a press conference at his residence, Sidhu said, “These (leaving the party) are mere speculations. Barring the Communist Party of India, there have been speculations of me joining all the other parties. In my 25-year political career, I have never gone back on my word.”

Speculations were rife that cricketer-turned-politician Sidhu, along with several other Congress MLAs, may leave the party at any time, especially amid reports of the party high command mulling over taking disciplinary action against him for carrying out individual rallies and parallel meetings.

“I am a man of my words. There is not a single incident where I have gone back on my words. If I take a decision, I will stand by it no matter what,” said Sidhu.

Targeting the BJP-led Central government, Sidhu said their promise of doubling farmers’ income by 2022 was the biggest lie in the world. He added that the cost of production has increased, however, the minimum support price (MSP) of crops has not increased in the same proportion.

The INC leader said that the Union government, in a written reply in the parliament, had said that loans worth ₹16.09 lakh crore were written off in the last five years. However, there was no loan waiver for the farmers.

Blaming the BJP for the farmers’ protest, Sidhu said, “Favouring defaulters and ignoring the food growers is the real face of this ongoing regime. If you can wave off debts of big business tycoons who looted public money, then why are you mum when it comes to waiving debts of the farmers of the country.”

Sidhu also requested the Union government to open the international borders or start cargo flights directly from Punjab for international trade. “Why not open an international border that connects Asia and Europe?” asked Sidhu.