Won’t let protesters, unions disrupt operations: CM Bhagwant Mann to industry

Chandigarh/Ludhiana

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday gave an assurance to industrialists about harassment being faced by them due to frequent dharnas and truck unions, stating that protests will be allowed only at designated sites, and agreed to rationalise groundwater extraction charges for the industry.

The CM gave these assurances at a two-hour meeting with business leaders of the state to deliberate and solicit feedback on the draft Industrial and Business Development Policy, 2022. Mann told them that his government is fully committed to ensure that industry does not face any harassment from truck unions, dharnas, etc. He also assured them that no one will be allowed to disrupt businesses and protests will be staged in designated areas only across the state, industrialists, including CII’s Punjab chairman Amit Thapar, said after the meeting.

The state industry has been raising hue and cry over disruption in their operations and movement of goods due to frequent protests by farmers, employees and other unions who have been resorting to road blockades, particularly on national and state highways. Several industrialists raised these issues in the meeting, telling the government that these may affect new investments in the state. The CM also announced in the meeting that 20 rural industrial focal points will be developed in the state.

Another demand raised by the industry was rationalisation of water extraction charge and no change in power tariffs for industry. The state government, which has a two-part fixed and variable electricity tariff, proposed to provide power to industry at a variable tariff of ₹5.5 per unit – up from ₹5 earlier, for five years with an annual increase of 3%. Mann assured them that all their demands will be examined favourably and given due consideration while finalising the policy. The previous industrial policy ended on October 17.

CII’s Punjab chairman Amit Thapar suggested that the state should have separate IT and export policy to achieve vision of 62% and 30% contribution to GSDP by tertiary and secondary sector. He also demanded that export industry be declared as essential industry as a non-fiscal incentive. PHDCCI chair, Punjab chapter, RS Sachdeva suggested that distance from international border for special incentives for industries in border zone should be kept at 50km instead of 30km as proposed in the policy, plots that are lying used be resumed and allocation afresh and tourism be declared as thrust sector. Upkar Singh Ahuja, president, Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings (CICU), raised concerns about use of mix land for industrial use and demanded that SGST reimbursement should be as per the old policy. Rajendra Gupta of Trident group and Kamal Oswal of Nahar Enterprises requested the government for a special textile policy as ratio of capital expenditures to employment in textile industry was very high.

Earlier, principal secretary, industry and commerce, Dilip Kumar shared the highlights of the draft industrial policy in which fiscal and non-fiscal incentives, including exemption and employment generation subsidy, and new thrust sectors have been proposed. The draft policy was put in public domain on September 9 for feedback from the industry and other stakeholders, giving them 15 days’ time to respond. A number of industry bodies, including the CII, PHDCCI, Focal Point United Industrial Association, Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal, Punjab Factory Association and Textile Manufacturers, had submitted their suggestions.

Mann was earlier scheduled to meet these business leaders on November 10 but it was postponed at last minute and then he got busy with the election campaign in Gujarat.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa urged the government to ensure level playing field for the development of industry in the state. “The industry has been feeling ignored for a long time. As the government is in the middle of formulating a new industrial policy, it is imperative that this sector gets its long pending credit,” he said, drawing attention to the industry opposition to the proposed hike in power tariff and groundwater extraction charges.