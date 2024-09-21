Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Sep 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Work afoot to replace Dhakoli railway crossing with underpass

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Sep 21, 2024 08:42 AM IST

Sharing details after visiting the site on Friday, Mohali deputy commissioner Aashika Jain said after surpassing the first step of receiving tenders, the railway authorities will now allot the project to the successful bidder after establishing eligibility

In one year, commuters can expect relief from traffic bottlenecks at the Kalka-Ambala T-point in Zirakpur, as plans are afoot to replace the Dhakoli railway crossing with a railway underpass.

Mohali DC Aashika Jain also directed the Powercom officials to shift the poles in the meantime to pave way for the project (HT Photo)
Mohali DC Aashika Jain also directed the Powercom officials to shift the poles in the meantime to pave way for the project (HT Photo)

The Railways on Friday opened tenders for the 13.70-crore project and work is likely to begin in November this year, with completion expected in another 10 months.

Sharing details after visiting the site on Friday, Mohali deputy commissioner Aashika Jain said after surpassing the first step of receiving tenders, the railway authorities will now allot the project to the successful bidder after establishing eligibility.

She said the Punjab government will bear half of the estimated amount of the construction, already deposited with the Railways.

The deputy commissioner added that the purpose of Friday’s visit was to assess the conditions related to issuance of NOC for the elimination process (replacing with RUP) . She said the last date for fulfilling all conditions to issue the NOC was September 26.

Meanwhile, taking note of residents’ suggestion, Jain said an alternative route will be explored from Krishna Enclave to Golden Sand apartments. The deputy commissioner also directed the Powercom officials to shift the poles in the meantime to pave way for the project.

She directed ADC (Urban Development) Damanjit Singh Mann and executive officer Ashok Kumar to complete all formalities related to the construction of the railway underpass to permanently address the chronic problem of traffic jams on the Dhakoli crossing.

Interacting with residents regarding their issues, she assured them of early disposal of the waste dump in the mandi area and speeding up of CCTV installation to curb the crime rate.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On