close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Work to lay storm water drainage system at Chandigarh’s Hallo Majra commences

Work to lay storm water drainage system at Chandigarh’s Hallo Majra commences

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 05, 2023 07:48 AM IST

Member Parliament from Chandigarh, Kirron Kher, laid the foundation stone for the augmentation of providing and laying storm water drainage system

Looking to strengthen the storm water drainage system at Deep Complex, Hallo Majra, the municipal corporation (MC) has started the work of augmentation of providing and laying new pipelines for disposal of stormwater.

Chandigarh MC is looking to strengthen the storm water drainage system at Deep Complex, Hallo Majra. (HT File)
Chandigarh MC is looking to strengthen the storm water drainage system at Deep Complex, Hallo Majra. (HT File)

Member Parliament from Chandigarh, Kirron Kher, on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the augmentation of providing and laying storm water drainage system in the presence of mayor Anup Gupta, municipal commissioner Anindita Mitra and area councillor Gurcharanjit Singh.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Speaking about the project, Kher said, “This work will not only improve the storm water drainage system in the area but also prevent rain water stagnation, ensuring smooth passage for commuters and local residents.”

“It was a long pending demand of the local residents that rain water accumulates and causes inconvenience to local residents and commuters on some internal streets of Deep complex in Hallo Majra. After conducting a survey, it has been decided that laying of new storm water drainage lines are necessary on these internal streets. Therefore, the municipal corporation has started this work under MPLAD funds,” she added,

The mayor, meanwhile, said the work will be completed within eight months of time at approximate cost of 1 crore, which were funded from the MPLAD funds.

“MCC will provide and lay a 450mm pipeline with approximate length of 1,707 m along with the construction of manhole chambers and road gully chambers. Once the storm water drainage line is laid, the streets will be reconstructed using paver blocks,” he added.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out