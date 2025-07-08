World Boxing Cup: City lad Abhinash Jamwal packs a punch, brings home silver

Meena Kumari, a security guard at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, reserved her loudest cheer for Sunday as her son Abhinash Jamwal had to face off Brazilian boxer Yuri Falcao Reis in the men’s 65-kg category fight during the World Boxing Cup in Astana, Kazakhstan, with a medal assured. Abhinash Jamwal, 22, faced off Brazilian boxer Yuri Falcao Reis in the men’s 65-kg finals on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Even though the 22-year-old boxer from Nayagaon secured the silver after a loss in the final, which ended in a 3-2 split decision, Meena and his coach Joginder Kumar were thrilled by the Indian boxer’s feat.

Praising Jamwal’s effort and talent, Kumar, a former boxer himself and also an assistant sub-inspector with the Punjab Police, said, “He fought well and it was a close contest but the Brazilian boxer pipped him eventually to emerge as the champion. We all were hooked to social media for the fight updates. This medal should bring him confidence to compete with more vigour in international events.”

“I still remember scouting him when he was raw and how he picked and improved his boxing skills in the three years I trained him at a local park. He has done his parents, me and India proud,” the proud coach added.

Kumar has for long been training young boxers, free of cost, at the Bougainvillea Garden in Chandigarh.

Interestingly, Jamwal had won a silver in the Brazil-leg of World Boxing Cup a few months ago in the same category, which was also his first-ever international medal. Then too, he had lost Reis in the final 0-5.

According to the coach, the boxer, who hails from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, showed signs of being a smart boxer early. So he got him admitted to the Sports Authority of India (SAI) hostel in Sangrur a few years ago.

Seeing his passion for the sport, around nine years ago Jamwal’s mother shifted to Chandigarh from Mandi and bagged a job at PGI as a security guard to give her son a better life. His father, Vijay Singh, retired as a Lance Naik (sepoy) in the Indian Army.

“We saw tough times in Mandi but due to his boxing, I moved to Chandigarh and stayed with my brother’s family. I took up a job at PGI. Now Abhinash is doing well. We want him to win a medal for India at the Olympics,” said the boxer’s mother. Three years ago, Abhinash joined Himachal Pradesh education department as a clerk.

Indian boxers won three gold, five silver and three bronze at the Astana meet where over 400 boxers from 31 countries, including Olympians, took part. India had sent a 20-member team for the meet.