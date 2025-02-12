World Punjabi Conference commences at Panjab University

A three-day long World Punjabi Conference commenced at Panjab University (PU) on Tuesday at the PU law Auditorium. The conference is themed “The Concept of Sewa in Sikhism”. Addressing the gathering as chief guest, former chief justice of India, Justice JS Khehar, emphasised that sewa must be selfless, referencing Guru Granth Sahib and the concept of langar introduced by Guru Nanak Dev. (HT File Photo)

The conference is being organised by PU department of Guru Nanak Sikh studies, and Virasat Punjab Manch dedicated to exploring the essence of sewa (selfless service) in Sikhism, the conference will continue until February 13.

In her inaugural address, vice-chancellor Renu Vig highlighted how the Sikh gurus led by example in practising sewa, inspiring generations to adopt selfless service as a way of life. She urged the younger generation to integrate sewa into their daily lives.

Addressing the gathering as chief guest, former chief justice of India, Justice JS Khehar, emphasised that sewa must be selfless, referencing Guru Granth Sahib and the concept of langar introduced by Guru Nanak Dev at Kartarpur Sahib (now in Pakistan). Quoting the Guru’s teachings, he underscored that “sharing is caring”, while also citing the contributions of Guru Angad Dev, Guru Amardas, and Guru Ramdas, each of whom embodied different aspects of sewa.

Maj Gen PBS Lamba, GOC, Kashmir sub-area, Srinagar, attended as the guest of honour and highlighted the parallels between sewa in Sikhism and the service ethos of the Indian Army.

Sikh scholar Ranjodh Singh spoke on the concept of sewa across different religions, while former IAS officer Gurtej Singh, in his keynote address, provided a historical and philosophical perspective on selfless service in Sikhism.

The conference was presided over by Baba Baljinder Singh of Rara Sahib. Justice Khehar also released the book “Concept of Martyrdom in Sikhism”, edited by Harjodh Singh.

The academic sessions of the conference are being held at the Golden Jubilee Hall, where scholars, researchers, and community leaders are engaging in discussions on the relevance of sewa in Sikhism and its application in contemporary society.