World Schizophrenia Day | Need to de-stigmatise the illness: Ludhiana-based experts
City-based psychiatrists observe that Covid-induced crisis has taken a toll on the mental health of people, and hampered the treatment of patients suffering from schizophrenia.
Medical experts said one of the major hurdles in the treatment of such patients is that they are reluctant to believe that they are suffering from schizophrenia.
According to the experts, medicines available for this disorder could be given to the patient without the latter being aware of it.
Dr Rupesh Chaudhary, professor, department of psychiatry, Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), said although the illness is life-long, but the cost of the treatment— ₹10–15 per day— is not exorbitant with no adverse effects of medicines.
“These patients struggle in society due to their distorted sense of reality. They should not be perceived as dangerous people. We need to de-stigmatise the illness and also support their caregivers. People need to come together to spread awareness about this misunderstood disease, use media to educate and converse about it openly as we do for physical illnesses such as heart or kidney disease,” Chaudhary said.
According to Dr Ranjiv Mahajan, professor and head of department of psychiatry, DMCH, schizophrenia is a serious mental health disorder that impacts an individual’s ability to think, feel and behave clearly. Slightly less than a per cent are affected with schizophrenia, he said.
Dr Navkiran Mahajan, professor, department of psychiatry, said schizophrenia mainly affects late adolescents. The usual age of its onset is 18 to 35 years.
“It is important to recognise the symptoms of schizophrenia and seek medical help timely. With family support, lifestyle changes and regular pharmacotherapy, this problem can be managed,” Dr Navkiran said, adding that apathy, social withdrawal, inability to cry or express joy, inappropriate laughter or crying, hearing voices, oversleeping or insomnia, forgetful, unable to concentrate, odd or irrational statements, strange use of words or way of speaking are the common early warning signs of schizophrenia.
Most common symptoms of schizophrenia:
• Staying aloof and loss of interest in normal activities
• Distrustful of family members, friends and others
• Difficulty in thinking and experiencing delusions, hallucinations, and unusual body sensations.
• Exhibiting abnormal gestures when alone
• May speak incoherently.
