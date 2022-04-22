Worried over private trading of wheat outside mandis, Haryana govt swings into action
Amid reports of trading of wheat and mustard outside mandis without payment of market fee and rural development funds by private traders, the Haryana government has decided to inspect procurement by private traders and checkposts have been installed to track movement of foodgrains purchased outside mandis.
A letter issued from the office of chief administrator, the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board, to all zonal administrators and district marketing enforcement officers mentioned that due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the international market prices of wheat are increasing beyond the MSP.
Private traders and millers are purchasing wheat directly from farmers and trading the produce to other states or exporting it without paying market fees and HRDF, leading to fall in arrival and procurement in mandis.
“To detect this evasion of market fee and HRDF, the HSAMB has decided to install checkposts and nakas at inter-state borders to check unauthorised inter-state trade of wheat,” reads the letter.
Checkposts have been established at Jharoda in Jhajjar, Ochandi and Kundali in Sonepat, Bawal in Rewari, Mathura road in Faridabad, Bhatinda road in Dabwali, Talwandi road and Hanumangarh road in Sirsa, Balata road in Ratia, Patra road in Jakhal, Nohar road in Bhattu Kalan in Fatehabad, Barta Tohana road in Kalayat, Arnauli in Cheeka in Kaithal, and Data Singh in Narwana in Jind.
As per directions, the checkposts will be controlled and managed by the district marketing enforcement officers (DMEOs) and they are directed to depute market committee officials falling under their jurisdiction.
“You are directed to ensure that no wheat produce passes from Haryana to other states without depositing the due market fee and HRDF and recover the maximum penalty wherever required,” the letter reads, emphasising that a report of each outgoing vehicle carrying agricultural produce be submitted.
Also, the officials have been directed to complete verification of wheat and mustard sold inside and outside the mandi yards during RMS 2022-23, by May 25.
Additional chief secretary to agriculture and farmers welfare department Sumita Misra has confirmed the development and said joint teams of marketing board and agriculture department officials, besides 24 teams of ZMEOs and DMEOs, are to track movement of wheat being purchased outside mandis and recover market committee fee and HRDF.
She said total 52 inspections have been made and ₹41.32 lakh have been recovered from 33 inspections so far.
There is no official data available of the wheat purchased by private traders, but arrival of wheat was 15-20% less in mandis, giving boost to speculations of trading of wheat outside mandis.
Also, arrival in mandis is not as per expected production filled by the farmers on the ‘Meri Fasal, Mera Byora’ portal. As per reports, of total 56 lakh quintal wheat that arrived in mandis of Karnal, private traders have purchased nearly three lakh quintal on record.
Ground officials in the mandis and arhtiyas, pleading anonymity, said private traders will avoid buying wheat from the mandis as they have to pay 2% market fee, 2% HRDF and 2.5% commission to arhtiyas. Though, more than 90% farmers are associated with arhtiyas and do not sell their produce without their consent.
Private traders can buy wheat without paying charges but they have to pay a minimum amount above the MSP to appease the farmers and show no or less production on the MFMB portal.
Also, to divert the attention of authorities from private trading, they are giving plea of poor yield but there is no record about wheat production of every farmer.
-
Ludhiana hospital served show-cause notice for overpriced Covid jab
A showcause notice was served to a private hospital for overcharging patients for coronavirus jabs. The matter came to light after a Twitter user said they had been overcharged for the coronavirus vaccine at the hospital, and also tagged deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik. The Ludhiana resident had tweeted that the private hospital, Shree Raghunath Hospital, Ferozepur Road, had been charging ₹780 for a Covishield dose and ₹1,200 for Covaxin.
-
SC ruling on village common land: Haryana sets timelines for restoration of illegally-sold panchayat land
Following the recent Supreme Court orders that village common land ('shamilat deh') can neither be repartitioned among the proprietors nor sold, the Haryana government has started the process of restoring illegally-sold land chunks back to the gram panchayats. A deadline for it is being fixed by the revenue department. Thousands of acres of village common land in Haryana which was sold off by shareholders or gram panchayats for monetary gains will thus get freed.
-
MLA Bagga directs MC to expedite reconstruction of unsafe bridge over Buddha Nullah
To provide thrust to development work and reconstruction of over 100-year-old unsafe bridge over Buddha Nullah near chand cinema, MLA (North) Madan Lal Bagga conducted a meeting with MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal at MC Zone A office on Thursday. Bagga said the bridge has been closed for traffic for over three years and commuters face problems due to the same. He directed the MC officials to expedite the process to reconstruct the bridge.
-
Allegations of arbitrary appointments: Haryana Warehousing Corp seeks FIR against Ashok Khemka, 3 others
The Haryana State Warehousing Corporation, Panchkula has sought FIR against four persons including the then managing director of the corporation, Ashok Khemka, who allegedly made appointments in “an illegal and arbitrary way” by ignoring the rules and instructions issued by the Haryana government. FIR has also been sought against Som Nath Rattan, manager (P) (retd); SC Kansal, assistant manager administration (retd); and Naresh Kumar, the then dealing assistant (retd) from the corporation.
-
BJP MLA meets CM Yogi, seeks logistic park on Unnao-Lucknow Road
Lucknow Bharatiya Janata Party legislator from Sarojini Nagar, Lucknow, Rajeshwar Singh called on chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday to request him to set up a logistic park and develop the warehousing industry on Unnao-Lucknow road in the state capital. The MLA told the chief minister that for this a concept note had been compiled on the development of a logistics park at Unnao-Lucknow road.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics